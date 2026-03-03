Junior M&A Manager Business Area Machining
2026-03-03
Sandvik Group has completed 50 acquisitions since 2020 and continues to grow through a strong, disciplined M&A strategy. To support our expanding pipeline, we're now looking for a Junior M&A Manager to join an experienced global team within our Machining business area.
Some words about us
Business Area Machining brings together deep industrial expertise with advanced capabilities in machine learning, artificial intelligence and digital user experiences. The team driving our M&A efforts consists of colleagues with backgrounds in investment banking, top-tier consulting and corporate development. We work closely with divisions across the business area to identify and execute add-on acquisitions, while also partnering with our software and additive manufacturing organization.
The culture is open, agile and ambitious - built around collaboration, curiosity and a shared commitment to delivering high-quality results. Joining us means gaining extraordinary insights and exposure to our business and its ambitious leaders, while contributing directly to Sandvik's long-term strategic direction.
Your mission
In this role, you oversee the full lifecycle of acquisitions, from initial screening through integration. Work includes shaping strategic assessments, building financial models, developing valuation cases, and structuring transactions that support our growth ambitions. Negotiations, due diligence and stakeholder coordination - spanning internal functions and external partners such as investment banks and consulting firms - form key parts of the daily environment.
You typically lead one primary transaction at a time, while keeping additional opportunities active at various stages of the pipeline. Maintaining momentum, clarity, and quality across these parallel streams is essential. Close collaboration with senior M&A colleagues ensures alignment with broader portfolio goals and strengthens the decision-making process.
AI is naturally embedded in the workflow. You use modern tools to support research, market mapping, analytics, modelling and productivity, enabling deeper insights, and faster execution. Technology enhances sound judgment rather than replacing it and exploring new AI-enabled ways of working is part of the team's continuous development.
This role contributes directly to Sandvik Group's commitment to driving 50% of its total growth through acquisitions by 2030, an ambition that highlights the strategic importance of your work.
The location is flexible across our global sites, although the preferred base is our headquarters in Stockholm. The role is part of our M&A organization and collaborates closely with leaders across all divisions within Business Area Machining.
Your profile
A background in M&A - gained through investment banking, management consulting with a transaction focus, private equity or corporate development - forms a good foundation for this role. Experience from international matrix organizations is valuable, as is familiarity with manufacturing or technology-oriented businesses. Confidence in financial modelling, valuation, transaction structuring and analytical reasoning is essential, and working with AI-supported tools feels natural.
Succeeding here means being structured, adaptable and comfortable navigating complexity. Integrity, accountability and openness guide how we work, and a collaborative mindset helps build strong relationships across functions and geographies. Curiosity keeps you learning, while a strategic outlook and strong communication skills make it easy to influence senior stakeholders and drive progress in a fast-moving environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, james.crilley@sandvik.com
We've already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager
Jonathan Groll, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Area Machining
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja (Ordförande), Unionen, +46 (0) 70-261 04 82
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
How to apply
We have an ongoing selection process in this recruitment, please send us your application through our application system as soon as possible. Job ID: R0089502. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services athrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
