At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
We are now looking for a Junior Logistics Development Associate to join our Global Warehouse & Packing Team within Processing & Equipment.
In the Global Warehouse & Packing Team, we are responsible for standardizing processes and procedures within warehouse management, working with best practices, synergies and minimizing duplication.
As a junior member of our team, you will get to participate in all activities within logistics from warehousing and packaging solutions.
Preferred location for this role is Lund, Sweden. But we would also consider a European location where there is a Tetra Pak office.
What you will do
Support the various projects ongoing within the Global Warehouse & Packing Team
Research relating to the logistic activities within warehousing and packaging
Analyse statistical data to help find ways to improve processes
Maintain process documentation and master data
Who you are
Education or experience related to logistics, warehousing or supply chain.
Great communications and networking skills
Great analytical skills and passionate about data
Experience working with SAP R/3 and MDM (Master Data Management) would be an advantage
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-07-03
To know more about the position contact Malin Gejde at +46 46 36 29 48
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström +46 46 36 32 89
