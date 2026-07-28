Junior Lab Assistant
Avaron AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a hands-on laboratory environment where precision, structure, and reliable documentation are essential to daily work. In this role, you support the flow of laboratory operations by helping prepare samples, maintain equipment, and contribute to routine testing. The work combines practical lab tasks with careful data handling, making it a good fit for you if you enjoy structured work and want to build experience in a quality-focused setting. What makes the role interesting is the chance to develop broad exposure to day-to-day lab work, testing routines, and established laboratory processes.
Job DescriptionYou prepare samples, materials, and test setups for daily laboratory activities.
You support routine laboratory and packaging tests, including torque, MVTR, and mechanical testing.
You handle and label samples according to established procedures.
You prepare, check, and maintain laboratory equipment to support smooth operations.
You record test results and enter data into laboratory systems with high accuracy.
You work according to laboratory procedures and documentation standards.
RequirementsJunior-level experience in a laboratory or similar environment.
Ability to follow instructions and standardized procedures.
A structured way of working with strong attention to detail.
Good communication and the ability to work well with others.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8137507-2119770". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10014106