Junior Lab Assistant
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-29
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We are looking for a Junior Lab Assistant for an on-site consulting assignment with one of our clients in Gothenburg. In this role, you will support daily laboratory operations, assist with routine testing, and help ensure accurate sample handling and documentation.
About the Role
Your responsibilities will include:
Preparing samples, materials, and test setups.
Supporting routine laboratory and packaging tests (e.g. torque, MVTR, and mechanical testing).
Handling and labeling samples according to procedures.
Preparing and maintaining laboratory equipment.
Recording test results and entering data into laboratory systems.
Following established laboratory procedures and documentation standards.
Requirements
Junior-level experience in a laboratory or similar environment.
Ability to follow instructions and standardized procedures.
Strong attention to detail and a structured way of working.
Good communication and teamwork skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
405 31 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10015527