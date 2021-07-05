Junior Java developer - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Junior Java developer
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Junior Java developer
Nasdaq is the world's largest provider of Market Technology, delivering top of the line trading, clearing and settlement technology and advisory services to exchanges and partners around the world.
Are you looking for a dynamic environment where you can contribute to the development of products with global impact? If you are interested in working in a collaborative team, solving intriguing technical challenges or looking to gain experience in FinTech, consider joining the Nasdaq team in Stockholm!
We are looking for a Software Engineer Specialist to join the NasdaqCentral Clearing Counterparty (NCCP) TeamNCCP provides high-velocity clearing, collateral management and settlement solutions that intelligently manage and mitigate ever-changing risks, while efficiently processing billions of multi-asset transactions.
At Nasdaq we deliver a highly sophisticated CCP system to major Clearing Houses around the world. In this role, you will work with cross-functional teams to ensure our solutions meet customer needs; our technology must be real-time, robust, and able to keep up with even the most demanding market conditions.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to join a highly qualified cross-functional scrum team consisting of Business Analysts, Software Developers, andTest Engineers.You will work closely withthe other scrum teams developing the core product as well as the project managers, technical account managers, and the customers.
Your role and responsibilities:
Customer adaptations for post-trade product
Designing solutions and writing good quality code that solves difficult problems in a highly distributed system with extreme demands on resilience and quality
You will be involved in all stages of the product life cycle:design, implementation, testing, release, deployment, monitoring, troubleshooting, maintenance, and enhancement
Always consider performance implications when developing and refactoring code
Contribute with your experience and input to sprint planning, retrospectives and time estimation of features, and change requests
We are looking for someone with:
Some experience with software development and at least abachelor's degree in computer scienceor similar discipline
Proficient Java (8 & 11) and Spring skills
Curiosity and a highly collaborative work style along with wanting to contribute what you already know, educate the people around you, and bravely dive into new territories
Previous experience/familiarity working with agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban
Passion for building great products and successfully delivering to customers
It would be great if you also have:
Interest and/or experience from working in theFinTechindustry
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaqs Stockholm office is located in the harbor area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro-stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 annual vacation days, we offer a competitive compensation package which includes annual bonus and equity plans as well as an employee stock purchase program.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/86564667
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5848131
