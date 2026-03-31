Junior Java Cloud Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Örebro
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description We are looking for a Junior Java Cloud Developer for or client.
Our client is on a mission to make people's lives less complicated. They design their services around people and innovate to provide mobility that is personal, sustainable, and safe. Candidates are invited to join them on this journey.
With their app, when it was released, they revolutionized the experience of connecting customers to their cars. Every day since then, they have made life less complicated for hundreds of thousands of people by giving them control of the car from the comfort of their couch.
About the team - Mobile Experience
The team is located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg and focuses on customer-centric functions of the connected car experience. They develop solutions such as the full stack for remote functions in the app, including features like remote climatization of the car from a phone or smartwatch, enabling users to enter a warm and comfortable vehicle. They also enable customers and third parties to interact with the cars, for example in smart charging and fleet management.
What the role involves
In this role, the candidate will be part of a highly skilled agile team developing cloud software. The primary focus will be to design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain parts of the next-generation cloud backend for remote functions related to the cars. The work involves close interaction with vehicles in the cloud, using modern tools, microservices, and new technologies. The candidate will have continuous opportunities to learn from colleagues, influence ways of working, and contribute to building innovative solutions.
There is also an opportunity to broaden skills and explore other system areas such as mobile applications and embedded systems.
Who they are looking for
They believe the ideal candidate is at the beginning of their backend career, with less than five years of relevant experience. The candidate should have strong communication and analytical skills, a proactive mindset, and a problem-solving approach. They are looking for someone who is flexible, structured, enthusiastic, self-driven, and capable of working both in teams and independently.
For this role, it is important that the candidate is proficient in Java programming, has experience in cloud backend development, is eager to learn new technologies, and prioritizes quality. Fluency in English (both verbal and written) is required, along with familiarity with tools such as Git and Jira.
Required experience
Valid driving license in Sweden (car)
Fluency in Java
Knowledge of AWS or Azure
Experience with Spring Boot and microservices
Experience with SQL databases (e.g., Postgres, Cassandra)
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience with Docker
Meritorious experience
gRPC or REST
Grafana, PagerDuty
Kafka
MQTT
Postman Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7497056-1924068". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Sveavägen 137 (visa karta
)
113 46 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9831445