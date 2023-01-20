Junior IT Service Desk agent till Älmhult
2023-01-20
We are looking for our future Junior IT Service Desk agent, for a consultant-replacement in the team at IT Service Desk with location at Älmhult. We need someone who can be part of the team long-term.
Maybe it 's you? Or your best friend? IT moves fast, don 't hesitate to connect with us.
About the role
We are looking for a consultant to join the team at IKEA IT Service Desk. The agents support the co-workers and vendors with IT-related problems and requests, functioning as the first point of contact. They resolve issues, address complaints, and escalate complex matters to the appropriate departments. Problem-solving and communication will be your focus in your daily work. You should be able to work onsite at our Älmhult office 100% of your work time, but it often is okey to work some days remote. This is a full-time position, and you should be able to work during our working hours.
We work in nine-hour shifts between 07:00-19:00 from Monday to Sunday so your work would involve shifts during weekends as well. Your work shift has 1 hour time slot for lunch.
The team you would join consists of a group of individuals who are passionate about providing consumer centric IT Support with a personal flair. They take great pride in helping our colleagues around the globe to keep the lights on and allowing the business to continue. They focus on quality and seeks opportunities to develop and upskill. Sharing laughter and fun during team sessions is also very important.
Responsibilities we need from you as consultant
• Take ownership and provide seamless support to end-users by considering all support needs, coming in through different support channels: phone, chat and ServiceNow ticket system.
• Register, analyze, prioritize, solve, and assign all incoming cases during the agreed time in an accurate and efficient manner ensuring high level of quality.
• Perform all daily tasks in accordance with set processes, rules and guidelines and share important information and knowledge with colleagues, in order to ensure standardization.
• Monitor, follow up and communicate with end-users about the progress of their ongoing case, escalate the case if needed and secure end-users are continuously updated.
About you
This position is for someone that would like to have an opportunity to start a career within a international company, having a higher education is of course not a bad thing, but we are very much looking after personality traits such as eagerness to learn, flexibility and being communicative. Have you for example previously worked within customer service and have a curiosity for working within IT? Great!
Have you previously worked within an IT environment as 1st line support? Super!
The company is very much a value driven company, so finding the suitable personality is just as, if not more, important as finding someone with a degree within computer science or similar.
You must have:
• Adaptive mindset
• English fluently in written and speaking
About Adecco
You will be employed by Adecco Sweden. Remember that Adecco is one of the biggest networks in the world and your next assignment might be waiting just around the corner as you will be an ambulatory consultant.
About the employment
The assignment as IT support is a consultative assignment with an appointment immediately. We have collective agreements. We want you to feel good and we offer healthcare benefits, discount on training cards, etc. In order to make you feel safe, you are also covered by insurance and occupational healthcare.
About the application
Now it 's time for us to be more creative. Be ready to submit your CV and cover letter, we will send to you further in the recruitment process. We don 't judge on age, ethnicity, gender or other irrelevant prejudices. Instead you will receive 2 tests including: problem solving and personal competence and the possibility to answer to some questions in a video.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process,
you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Sebastian Baardsebastian.baard@adecco.se
