Junior IT Analyst
2025-03-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Employment Type: Full-Time
Experience Level: 1-2 Years
About Söder Renovering AB: Established in 2023, Söder Renovering AB is a burgeoning renovation company based in Stockholm, specializing in comprehensive building and renovation services, including bathroom and kitchen remodels, as well as painting and construction projects. As a new entity, we are committed to establishing robust IT processes to ensure seamless operations and exceptional service delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage Internal IT Processes: Oversee all internal IT functions, including website updates and maintenance of internal portals, ensuring they align with organizational standards and effectively support business operations.
Collaborate with Internal Teams: Work closely with various departments to facilitate the prompt resolution of IT-related issues, fostering effective communication and teamwork.
Incident Management: Act as the Incident Manager for our core services, coordinating responses to incidents to minimize system downtime and ensure timely resolutions.
In-Depth Troubleshooting: Conduct thorough troubleshooting at both software and network levels to identify and resolve technical problems efficiently.
Monitor and Escalate Alerts: Keep a vigilant eye on internal alerts, managing and escalating incidents as necessary to maintain optimal system performance.
Documentation: Accurately document and track all alerts and incidents, utilizing this information to drive continuous system improvements and optimizations.
Qualifications:
Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.
Experience: 1-2 years of experience in IT service management, incident management, or a related role.
Technical Proficiency: Solid understanding of IT infrastructure, including website management, internal portals, software, and network troubleshooting.
Problem-Solving Skills: Strong analytical abilities with a keen attention to detail, capable of diagnosing and resolving technical issues effectively.
Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Why Join Söder Renovering AB?
At Söder Renovering AB, we value innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Joining our team means contributing to a culture that prioritizes excellence and professional growth. We offer competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for career
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience to services@soderrenovering.se
. Please include "IT Process and operations engineer" in the subject line.
Söder Renovering AB is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
E-post: services@soderrenovering.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559421-1640)
Medborgarplatsen 11 Lgh 1303 (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Dwelly Fix AB Jobbnummer
9236155