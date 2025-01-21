Junior iOS Engineer
2025-01-21
Role Description
We are looking for a passionate problem-solver to join our team as Junior iOS Engineer! In this role, you'll be able to grow, innovate, and make a meaningful impact in the ever-evolving music industry.
As our Junior iOS Engineer, you'll work closely with a talented team of developers to design and enhance our intuitive, high-performance iOS application. Along the way, you'll gain valuable hands-on experience with the latest tools, technologies, and best practices, all while contributing to exciting, meaningful projects.To thrive in this role, you view challenges as opportunities and take pride in overcoming obstacles with creative solutions. You've recently completed a relevant educational program and have a genuine passion for crafting outstanding user experiences. You excel independently and as part of a team, bringing enthusiasm, curiosity, and a willingness to learn to everything you do. If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
Assist in building, developing, and launching new features in the Amuse app.
Assist the frontend team in maintaining and contributing to the frontend application.
Implement and maintain an internal multi-platform SDK written in Kotlin Multiplatform to share logic code between the user-facing frontend applications.
Help design and deliver an excellent user experience.
Learn, maintain, and improve the current codebase.
Technically contribute to the design of our infrastructure.
Write and review high-quality code and technical documentation.
Qualities and skills you possess:
A problem-solving mindset with the ability to identify, analyze, and effectively resolve complex challenges.
Has some experience as a Frontend Engineer with a focus on IOS development.
Has some experience in Swift and SwiftUI.
Passionate about developing code for other frontend platforms and a good understanding of REST, mobile patterns, and mobile recommendations.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
If you share our interest in the independent music industry, that's a bonus!
A portfolio is not a required, however we'd love to see your previous work/projects! Feel free to share any links showcasing your experience.
Practical information:
Scope: Full time and permanent.
Team: Tech.
Reports to: Frontend Lead.
Location: Stockholm/Hybrid.
If this description resonates with you, we hope that you will apply to this role as we'll interview candidates continuously until we find our match. We encourage you to apply even if you do not match the description perfectly, as you may have other relevant experiences.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-10
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amuseio AB
(org.nr 559036-7016), http://amuse.io Arbetsplats
Amuse Jobbnummer
9116507