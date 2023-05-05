Junior iOS Developer to the largest online marketplace in Scandinavia!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work at a purpose-driven company that believes consumption has a large impact on our planet? This company is determined to use what they can control - their business, their voice, their creativity, and their platform to do something about it. Apply for this position today as we apply ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is on a mission to 'Drive the Transition to Sustainable Shopping', by shifting the way people consume and resell preloved goods with their technical platform being the enabler in this shift. Together, they're building large distributed and scalable systems handling great amounts of data. With a traffic as high as 300 user interactions per second, the demands on their technical solutions are high.
They are now looking for a Junior iOS Developer to join their app team. You will work with a passionate team, building their iOS app for hundreds of thousands of users in the Nordic region. The iOS app is a native app written in the latest version of Swift.
You will work in harmony with product management, tech and UX to drive forward the next generation of the user facing app. You will need to be critical in taking complex problems and creating simple and elegant solutions that elevate a world class app experience.
Also check out the other roles we have published as we recruit for several different roles to our client.
Junior Android Developer
Junior Backend Developer
Junior Fullstack Developer
#
We offer you
• An exciting opportunity to be a part of and work at a big and attractive company
• As a consultant at Academic Work, you are offered the opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
• A great start in your career as a successfull developer
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Build a cutting-edge native iOS app that brings the joy of buying and selling on Sweden's largest circular market.
• Be part of a team that will take full responsibility for the company's iOS app.
• Collaborate with other developers, product management and UX.
• Become a valued member of an autonomous and cross-functional team.
• Ensure that the users experience is the very best it can be.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Desired qualifications
• You have two years of work experience in iOS development
• Have experience working with Swift.
• You are experienced with a variety of iOS frameworks.
• You care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
• You have a genuine technical interest and can motivate that
• You are located in Sweden
Meriting
#
• Released at least one app on App Store or have an ongoing project you can tell us about.
Personal qualities
• Team player
• Fast learner
• Result-driven
• Creative
#
Rekryteringsprocessen hanteras av Academic Work och kundens önskemål är att alla frågor rörande tjänsten hanteras av Academic Work.
Vi går igenom urvalet löpande och annonsen kan stängas ner innan tjänsten är tillsatt om vi gått över till urvals- och intervjufasen. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15089846". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7738160