Junior Indirect Procurement Buyer
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2026-07-08
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will step into an international procurement environment where indirect spend plays an important role in business performance. In this role, you will focus on buying services across Europe within one or two key categories in indirect procurement, with a particular emphasis on IT software and HR services.
You will work close to both operational and global procurement teams, balancing day-to-day sourcing activities with longer-term improvements in supplier usage, category alignment, and buying channels. The role combines commercial work, stakeholder collaboration, data-driven analysis, and continuous improvement of processes and systems.
This is a great opportunity if you want broad exposure across categories, real influence on sourcing decisions, and a chance to work in a global setup where your work has visible impact.
Job DescriptionYou will manage purchasing activities across Europe within one or two indirect procurement categories.
You will oversee the supplier base in your category and lead negotiations across multiple locations using relevant e-sourcing tools and techniques.
You will identify and drive savings initiatives and execute RFQs directly in Ariba.
You will help secure the use of preferred supplier contracts to maximize results and support the procurement strategy.
You will gather and analyze spend and price data to identify opportunities for negotiation based on company, category, and market insights.
You will work closely with operational and global procurement teams to support the implementation of programs and initiatives across markets.
You will identify opportunities to bundle spend and contract volumes and regularly review buying channel mapping for local categories.
You will build insight into internal processes and systems to support process improvement, increase system efficiency, and raise supplier or process-related issues to the right stakeholders.
RequirementsMinimum two years of experience in indirect procurement.
Experience buying within IT software and HR services.
Experience leading supplier negotiations in an international or multi-location environment.
Experience working with spend and price analysis to identify sourcing opportunities.
Hands-on experience executing RFQs in Ariba.
Ability to work across more than one category within indirect procurement.
You are self-driven, take responsibility for your work, and approach challenges with a problem-solving mindset.
Fluent English.
Nice to haveExperience from global companies.
Experience from similar industries or comparable international environments.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8036551-2091677". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
431 33 MÖLNDAL Jobbnummer
9996413