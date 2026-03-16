Junior Ibm I & Rpg Developer
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-16
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Are you a developer with experience in IBM i and RPG? We are looking for someone passionate about programming who wants to grow and develop in a collaborative environment.
This is a broad role combining maintenance, support and modernization. It's not just about developing new features - you will also take long-term responsibility for an existing product. You will work with modern RPG and tools such as IBM i and Visual Studio. This is a great opportunity to learn, grow, and further develop your programming skills in a supportive environment.
Location: Göteborg
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. You will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent and work on-site with our client in Gothenburg.
Desired qualifications:
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Systems or a related field.
You have knowledge of RPG/IBM i and are passionate about programming, experience with languages like Java, Python or C# is a plus
Good knowledge in English and Swedish
Are curious, meticulous, analytical, and customer-oriented
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Kristofer Hedlund at Kristofer.Hedlund@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7395609-1895948". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962), https://techtalent.nexergroup.com
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Jobbnummer
9800758