Junior HW Engineer
2024-12-12
We are looking for a Junior HW Engineer (Swedish and English speaking) for a global company in the Jönköping area. Start ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of a permanent role after that.
Assignment Description:
The company is now looking for an associate electronics (HW) engineer. The team consists of 6 engineers. You will be working with design of electronics boards.
Tasks:
This consists of several different tasks, such as specifications, schematics, layout, test of the boards, communications with EMS partners, maintenance of existing boards and more.
Required skills:
To fit, you need to have an M Sc (or B Sc) in electronics (or equivalent in for example technical physics, or Embedded SW) with skills to design electronics boards. You also need to be a team player.
Please note this role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time, on-site, consultant position through Incluso in the Jönköping area. Start ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of a permanent role after that.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
