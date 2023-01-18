Junior game operators to a global gaming company!
Are you a curious person who has an interest in technology and wants to work with features and campaigns for one of the worlds most famous mobile games? Look here! If you also have an education within Business and experience Data Analytics, well, this is the perfect job for you. Our client is now looking for two Junior Game Operations Analysts in order to work in a project with a lot of fun!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Operations Analyst in the famous mobile game team, you will be working with varied stakeholders in a fun, dynamic and fast-paced environment. You'll help our client to further develop expertise of the configurable aspect of the live client and enable ops to execute at higher speed. You'll ensure the best experience is delivered to our clients players and be part of a community of 100+ business intelligence & analytics experts.
In the role as Game Operation Analyst, you will join the game analytics team with 25 competent colleagues. You will work at a company with an open, fun and friendly culture who takes good care of its employees and has very exciting future. As Game Operations Analyst you will be involved in the discussions about what goes live in the game and work with the company's internally developed tools in order to tweak and add new features to the game. You will use data in order to see and analyze what the players want and deliver new solutions to the game.
You are offered
• To work in an international company with an exciting future
• To work with a popular game worldwide
• Work with very competent and inspiring colleagues
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Support the departments with operational tasks and are the main point of contact for all departments when operational activities are required
• Configure AB Tests by compiling components to create a test with the required configurations including assets, set up and customization
• Manual QA testing on multiple devices and platforms to ensure performance as intended. Final testing before publishing thenverifying on Live environment
• Pushing content/tests onto the live environment both for recurring activations and for one time content
• Monitoring live performance of content and tests, flagging for immediate issues and reporting results according to KPIs
• Updating tests and content to confirm compatibility with latest releases. Executing tweaks to features and events to ensure performance and quality
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• CV in English
• Education within Data Analytics, Business Analytics, Business Intelligence or equivalent
• Have experience working in the field of Data Analytics
• Habit of communicating with stakeholders
• Have a technical interest
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Meritorious requirements:
• Previous experience of working in the gaming-industry and has a genuine interest for games
• Being comfortable working in a very fast-paced environment
• Experience working with QA-testing
Most important is your personal skills. Our client and the team have a great culture where everyone strive to achieve their goals together while having fun. Therefore you should be Cooperative, Communicative, Not afraid to take initiatives and olutions oriented.
You are also interested in technical environments and to understand how systems work. You are curious and always wanting to learn and to try new things.
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
