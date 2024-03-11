Junior Frontend Developer (Angular)
2024-03-11
Hey there, Future Smartsign Star!
Are you a budding Junior Frontend Developer with a zest for coding and a love for teamwork? If you've started your journey with Angular, CSS, and responsive design, and are keen to grow, we're looking for you. Here's the twist - we love the energy of face-to-face collaboration, so we're all about blending office vibes with the flexibility of remote work.
Who Are We?
We're Smartsign, the maestros of digital signage solutions. Our journey has been all about pushing the envelope in creativity and tech. But here's what really sets us apart: our people. We're not just about crafting top-tier products; we're about creating a workplace where everyone's excited to come in (or log in!). That's our secret to growing stronger, together.
Your Mission with Us
As our Junior Frontend Developer, you're not just another cog in the machine. You're the key to our next big leap. You'll dive into the world of sustainable, cutting-edge code, and join a close-knit team where every role is pivotal. Our squad? A dynamic mix of developers, testers, and designers, all on a quest to redefine digital signage.
Your arsenal will be rich with Angular, CSS, and responsive design. And if you're chummy with Vue, TypeScript, and Git, you'll fit right in!
Why Smartsign?
• The best of both worlds: office collaboration and home comfort.
• Work-life harmony - flexible time off to recharge and relax.
• A tight-knit team where your impact is visible and valued.
• We're patient for the perfect fit - no need to rush.
Feeling a spark? If this role sounds like your next big thing, we can't wait to meet you. Send us your story, strut your coding stuff, and let's start a fantastic journey together!
