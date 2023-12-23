Junior Front end Developer

Scandinavian IT Tech AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg
2023-12-23


Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg, Bjuv, Åstorp, Höganäs, Landskrona eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian IT Tech AB i Helsingborg, Göteborg, Södertälje, Stockholm, Solna eller i hela Sverige

In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design,

development, and deployment)
Understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3

• Good understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as -

LESS and SASS
Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such

as React or Angular
Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page

updates, and AJAX
Basic knowledge of image authoring tools
Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to

work around them.
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Strong knowledge of web development tools
Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

Nice to have
Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that the application will adhere to them.
Good understanding of Test-driven development Skills:- Javascript, HTML/CSS, React.js and Redux/Flux

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-15
E-post: hr@scandinaviantech.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Hari Krishna Boppudi".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Scandinavian IT Tech AB (org.nr 559110-6900)
Skånegatan 24A (visa karta)
252 52  HELSINGBORG

Jobbnummer
8353162

Prenumerera på jobb från Scandinavian IT Tech AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Scandinavian IT Tech AB: