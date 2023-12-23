Junior Front end Developer
2023-12-23
In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design,
development, and deployment)
Understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3
• Good understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as -
LESS and SASS
Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such
as React or Angular
Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page
updates, and AJAX
Basic knowledge of image authoring tools
Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to
work around them.
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Strong knowledge of web development tools
Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
Nice to have
Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that the application will adhere to them.
Good understanding of Test-driven development Skills:- Javascript, HTML/CSS, React.js and Redux/Flux Så ansöker du
