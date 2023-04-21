Junior Finance Specialist
Barilla Worldwide
Barilla is an Italian family-owned food company. Established in 1877, it's now an international Group present in more than 100 countries.
A world leader in the markets of pasta and ready-to-use sauces in continental Europe, bakery products in Italy and crispbread in Scandinavia, the Barilla Group is recognized worldwide as a symbol of Italian know-how.
"The Joy of Food for a Better Life" is Barilla's purpose to bring people closer to the joy of good food and making quality the choice for a better life. It's a commitment from field to fork, to bring to the world tasty, joyful and wholesome products, made with selected raw materials from responsible supply chains. Because what we eat today can change our tomorrow. Because good food is a joy for the present and a choice for a better future.
Junior Finance Specialist
We are looking to recruit a business minded, analytical and proactive Junior Finance Specialist for our Nordic Head Office in Central Stockholm. You will be part of the Nordic team consisting today of 4 people. To be successful in the role, you are self-driven, have an eye for details, while at the same time keep in mind the bigger picture. We believe you have a genuine interest in finance and want to develop further in controlling. You will work in close cooperation with Key Account Managers, Customer Service, Sales Force and Credit Management Teams in HQ, Parma and of course your local Finance Team. The role is temporary and stating date is as soon as possible until end of December 2023.
Key Accountabilities
Trading terms for Sweden:
In close cooperation with KAM, you are responsible to ensure correct trade terms management for both Foodservice and Retail business in assigned countries including set-up of SAP agreements and actual bookings of customer invoices in line with Company guidelines.
You are accountable to update sales field tool (ARGUS) with Promo, Listings and tender offers (Foodservice) per customer in a timely and accurate manner.
You perform regular update of master data/customer on Foodservice and Retail, communicate changes/updates and ensure correct internal system data input managed by controlling and customer service teams.
Accountable for pricelists updating at SKU level and internal information.
You are the main financial point of contact for our customer invoicing departments.
Credit management for the Nordics:
Prepare monthly credit management reports for the Nordics.
Analyze variances for invoices to make sure they are paid.
Maintain contact with customers in case of price differences.
In addition, you will work as the Nordic contact point and also handle ad hoc reports.
Qualifications:
University degree in Economics, Business Administration or equivalent.
Previous experience in business controlling is an advantage.
Very good knowledge of MS office, especially Excel.
SAP knowledge is a plus.
Fluent English is a must, fluent Swedish is considered an advantage.
Barilla is an equal opportunity employer. It is the policy of Barilla to prohibit discrimination and harassment of any type and to afford equal employment opportunities to employees and applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status or any other classification protected by federal, state and local laws and ordinances, nationally and internationally. Other classifications include, but are not limited to, family status, health status, multicultural differences, political ideas and sexual orientation. Så ansöker du
