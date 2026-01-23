Junior Fashion Designer - H&M Light Woven
Job Description
Junior Fashion Designer - Womenswear Light Woven (Blouses, Shirts, Skirts & Sets)
An exciting opportunity is waiting for you at H&M! We're looking for a Junior Fashion Designer to join our Womenswear Light Woven team, with a focus on Blouses, Shirts, Skirts & Sets. This is your chance to help shape fashion-forward collections that resonate with millions of customers worldwide.
As a Junior Designer, you'll play a key role in creating relevant, trend-driven assortments that speak directly to our customer. This role requires an individual who is comfortable and enjoys working in a fast pace environment. With a strong eye for detail and a passion for fashion, you'll support the design process from concept to final product-bringing fresh ideas, trend insights, and creativity to every stage.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll collaborate closely with our Product Designers and cross-functional partners, including Product Managers, Pattern Makers, Print Designers, Buyers, Planners, Product Developers, and Business Controllers.
Your day-to-day will include:
Creating and updating flat sketches and collection overviews
Supporting Product Team
Working with technical packs
Contributing to collections sold across all global H&M markets
You'll be part of an ambitious, innovative, and energetic team that thrives on collaboration, creativity, and forward thinking.
WHO YOU ARE
You're curious, adaptable, and inspired by fashion. You love working at pace and aren't afraid to share your perspective. You bring both creativity and structure-and you're eager to grow.
We're looking for someone with:
A BA in Textile or Fashion Design
1+ year experience as a Junior Designer
A strong passion for and understanding of the H&M customer
Excellent skills in Adobe Suite
AI/StyleGen experience (a plus!)
Strong attention to detail and fabric knowledge
A creative, visionary fashion mindset
Clear communication skills and flexibility
The ability to prioritize and stay organized
Confidence working in diverse, collaborative teams
High self-drive and initiative
Fluency in English (Swedish not required)
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global family of fashion brands and ventures driven by one purpose: to prove that great design, affordability, and sustainability can go hand in hand.
Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we use our scale, creativity, and ambition to move fashion toward a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
A vibrant, inclusive, and welcoming culture
Global career development opportunities
Staff discount across all H&M Group brands (H&M, COS, ARKET, & Other Stories, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, Afound & more)
Participation in the H&M Incentive Program (HIP)
JOIN US
Our strength lies in our people-our creativity, our values, and our shared belief in growth and collaboration.
Take the next step in your fashion career with H&M.
The journey truly starts here.
To apply, please submit your CV and portfolio (PDF, max 10MB) in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9700300