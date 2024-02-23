Junior Expert - Vaccine-preventable diseases/Vaccines
2024-02-23
Job description
We are now looking for a new team member to ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control) in Stockholm. You will work as a Junior Scientific Expert and support the DPR Unit (Disease Programme Unit) and in particular the Epidemic-Prone Diseases section. The section looks at Food-and Vector Borne Diseases, Respiratory Viruses and Legionella.
This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible and four months forward.
ECDC has introduced a hybrid working model with a minimum presence in the office of 2 days/week. It is a requirement that you are based in Sweden or can relocate here immediately. No remote work (from another country/city) is possible for this position.
To apply, please submit your resume in English in the Europass CV format together with a motivational letter of maximum one page (in the same document) explaining which job specific expertise and personal characteristics that you would bring to the job. Please apply as soon as possible, application closes on the 4th of March.
Responsibilities
Facilitate surveillance and response activities by producing annual epidemiological reports.
Validating indicator-based surveillance data.
Monitoring and investigating potential cross-border foodborne outbreaks (following an established procedure).
Take part with the rest of the team to the roster for monitoring a generic mailbox.
Support the preparation of the annual epidemiological report for seasonal influenza with contributions from the rest of the team (foreseen in the second half of May).
Support procurement activities, such as the coordination of contracts on lab capacity building.
Support the organisation of working groups and network meetings for respiratory viruses and lab.
Qualifications
Education at university level in an area related to the activities of ECDC such as medicine, public health or similar, and relevant professional experience of at least 1 year following the award of the degree.
Good analytical and writing skills,
Good organisational skills,
Knowledge of epidemiology,
Ideally some knowledge microbiology and infectious diseases,
Very good MS office skills (intermediate level in Excel),
Very good English language skills.
