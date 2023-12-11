Junior Executive Assistant to Atlas Copco
We are looking for someone who is proactive and structured for a broad and interesting role at Atlas Copco, where you will support the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer in the dynamic team of Group IT. Please submit your application today as our selection method is continuous!
As an executive assistant at Atlas Copco, you will have the opportunity to work broadly and gain a lot of insight into the company and create your own internal networks. You are offered a developing role where your immediate manager wants to be involved and contribute to your development, while you are expected to take a great responsibility. For example, you will receive:
Initially, you will start with daily tasks such as; presentation material, calendar, coordinate conferences and compile information material, to get warm in the role. You will then, later on, receive new tasks according to your interest and background.
Despite the fact that Atlas Copco is a large company, you will be part of a smaller team, where your manager is very keen that you learn a lot of new things, and at the same time you will have the space to grow and take own responsibilities.
As an Executive Assistant, you will play a varied role in supporting the CIO and Group IT Management Team. This position provides a unique chance for you to shape your role based on your background and interests. You'll work closely with various departments, such as IT, Communication, HR, Finance, Sourcing, and Merger and Acquisition, enabling you to develop your career within the Atlas Copco Group.
This is initially a consulting assignment with good opportunities for continued employment at Atlas Copco.
You are offered
• To be part of a company with great opportunities to develop further within Atlas Copco.
• Work experience with a global industry leader, opening doors to new contact areas.
• Dedicated collaboration with a consultant manager at Academic Work.
• You with an academic degree.
• Previous experience in an administrative role.
• Excellent time-management skills with the ability to adapt to changing priorities.
• Curiosity and eagerness to learn new things.
• Fluent in English; Swedish language skills are a plus.
• Understanding and respect for handling confidential information with integrity.
Complete the tests HERE before sending in your application.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
