Junior ETL Developer
Eeze Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-10-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eeze Consulting AB i Stockholm
For our client we are looking for Junior ETL Developer.
Description:
The Market Abuse Surveillance and Compliance - Investment Management teams within Group Compliance perform the surveillance of Trades, Orders, and Communications for the bank and Asset Management, respectively. Automated surveillance systems are implemented to detect market abuse related to insider trading and market manipulation. The third-party product for MAS Connects is a SaaS product requiring daily files sent as input. To produce these files, it's necessary to build and test the ETL process, where data is read from various sources (such as Kafka) or database links and transformed according to the output CSV file structure. DataStage is used to transform the data based on logic to adhere to the third-party product's CSV structure.
Role will be to:
Collaborate closely with Product Owners and Solution Architects to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
Design and develop high-performing ETL solutions for monitoring transactions and order flows.
Implement industry best practices in data modelling and transformation.
Work together with other developrs to continuously improve the banks systems.
Description of knowledge and experience:
Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position in Stockholm immediately.
Skills in SQL and database technologies.
Experience with data modelling and ETL tools.
Programming skill, e.g. Python
You are early in your career and have a strong interest in data, development of code and analyzing and preparing data.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
Bonus to have:
Knowledge or experience of using DataStage
Experience from the bank industry
Fluent in a Nordic language such as Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or Finnish due to your team being located in the Nordic
Required skills
Python
SQL
ETL
Languages:Swedish (Proficient) &English (Proficient)Assignment period:11 Nov 2024- 30 Jun 2025Location:Stockholm
As part of EEZE...you will have the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally. You will work closely with clients, using your expertise to help them achieve their goals. We offer diverse projects, a high level of responsibility, and a strong team that always supports you. With us, you'll have the chance to develop while making a real difference in our clients' businesses. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eeze Consulting AB
(org.nr 559051-4393), https://www.eeze.nu/ Arbetsplats
Eeze Kontakt
Paulina Erlandson paulina@eeze.nu Jobbnummer
8982026