Junior Embedded Software Test Engineer
Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
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Description
We are looking for a Test Engineer specializing in embedded software and ECU testing for an exciting consulting assignment within the automotive industry. In this role, you will be responsible for verifying and validating software deliveries to ensure they meet high quality standards before release. You will work in a technically advanced environment where quality, collaboration, and continuous improvement are key to success.
Responsibilities
As a Test Engineer, you will analyze software requirements for ECU base functionalities and develop test plans with traceable test cases. You will design, implement, and execute both manual and automated tests using Python and other relevant tools in vehicle, bench, and HIL environments. The role includes analyzing software behavior, investigating faults, and proposing improvements to software implementations. In certain areas, you will also analyze system behavior and adjust calibration data to improve functionality and ensure signals and data meet the required specifications. You will document test results, create detailed defect reports, support final software verification activities, and contribute to the continuous enhancement and optimization of the test framework.
QualificationsRequired Qualifications
Master's degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Embedded Software Engineering, or a related field.
Strong understanding of embedded systems and ECU base functionalities.
Experience with software download, diagnostics, security access, and communication protocols such as CAN and LIN.
Hands-on experience with INCA, CANalyzer/CANoe, and ECU diagnostic tools.
Practical experience testing embedded software using SIL, HIL, bench, or vehicle test environments.
Experience configuring and setting up vehicle, ECU bench, or HIL test environments.
Experience using Python for test development or test automation.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with ECU calibration and performance optimization.
Experience developing or improving automated test frameworks.
Previous experience within the automotive industry working with ECU software verification.
Terms
Role: Test Engineer
Seniority: Junior
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Remote Work: On-site (0% remote)
Assignment Period: August 31, 2026 – August 31, 2027
Employment Type: Full-time consulting assignment
Language: English
If you are ready to take on a role as a Test Engineer and contribute with your expertise and experience, we encourage you to submit your application today. Please attach a CV clearly demonstrating that you possess the qualifications and experience required for this assignment. We review applications continuously and look forward to hearing from you!
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7993517-2078080". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quattro Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 556719-9962), https://careers.qbemanning.se
Gothenburg Central Station (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Q Sverige Jobbnummer
9985338