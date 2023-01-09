Junior Embedded Developer
Why should you want this job?
Because you love to develop products and services together with companies that are changing the world as we know it. For you, Embedded development isn 't just writing some code in C++. For you, it is to use the right technology to build a product, to solve problems together with your team. Your curiosity thrives to find a new way with your cross-functional team to create the best solutions in the market!
In our southern region, we have a large number of companies with product development of components and/or products that are based on advanced software and electronics solutions in combination with hardware development. Our customers are within sectors such as Life Science, Automotive and Consumer Electronics. Knightec is represented in several of the areas of competence for these customers and our knowledge in electronics and embedded is in demand. As embedded developer you will play a key role in driving the technology forward within several different domains.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it is to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team; that is the way forward.
Skills needed
You should have strong skills in either C/C++ or Python, as well as knowledge in modern software development practices such as version control and automated testing. It is important to have an understanding of safety-critical thinking when developing software for embedded systems.
M.Sc in Embedded Systems would be beneficial with an ongoing or completed thesis in a related field. Fluency in Swedish and English is also required.
In addition to these skills, it may be helpful to have experience with real-time operating systems, microcontroller programming, and hardware-software integration. Familiarity with industry standards and best practices for developing safe and reliable software for embedded systems would also be valuable. Experience with Linux or Android environments, as well as processors like ARM and Nvidia, would also be considered meritorious for this position.
Application
You can apply in Swedish or English. Your application should include your CV, cover letter, and a copy of your LADOK-transcript. Last day to send in you application is the 15th of February.
Assessment Day 2023
Knightec Assessment Day is a recruitment event where Knightec hires newly graduated engineers. The recruitment process is made up of tests, casework and presentations and culminates in a day-long event where you can learn about Knightec's work, culture, and values. This day long event is what we call Assessment Day. More information regarding the day, schedule and such will be sent to you in due time.
About Knightec
Knightec is a full-service strategic partner that makes great ideas come to life. We aim to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions by thinking in new ways and daring to explore the unproven, with passionate teams, trust, and long-term commitments as the foundation. From insights to impact, we partner with our clients to drive the transformation towards sustainable products and services. Ersättning
