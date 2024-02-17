Junior Electronic Engineer
Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-02-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB i Lund
Job description
Sigma Connectivity is a global tech house with all the resources needed to bring a product to market under one roof. We believe in investing in knowledge and education, making a positive impact on society and shaping a brighter future for all.
Through our core values, at Sigma Connectivity we create an environment that fosters growth, creativity, and collaboration. Our company culture promotes the freedom to explore new ideas and push the boundaries of what is possible.
Introduction
Sigma Connectivity Engineering is now looking for a junior Electronic Engineer for one of our customers, where the plan is to after an initial consulting phase, take employment with them. Our customer works in the smart & sustainable building/environment industry and have over 100 products that you will get to work with. If you're interested in making a difference in the world of sustainable energy & smart buildings, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Their innovative smart building products provides data and control to help customers create a productive, sustainable and comfortable environment for its occupants, reduce energy consumption and run building operations efficiently.
In this role, you'll get to work with a hardware department of 20 people and collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop electronic hardware product designs for building energy management systems and fire safety. You'll get to take part in construction and prototype electronics, learn about industry standards and regulatory requirements. Be part of testing, troubleshooting and validation and learn a lot about electronic product development.
The team you will be joining is a supportive, experienced, and a very friendly group of people. Now they want to find you who want to grow with them and share ideas that impact their future!
What we are looking for
We're looking for someone with technical interest and that enjoy working with people. Someone whom have recently finished university and that preferably have some personal experience from the field of Electronics and Hardware development.
As a person we value if you are open minded, easy to coperate with, can energize yourself and people around you and are comfortable interacting with both customers and team members.
Work experiences we are looking for are:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or related field.
Some experience in electronic hardware design is a plus, can also be from personal projects
Problem-solving approach and curious to learn
Communication skills in English (and swedish is a plus); both verbally and written Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB
(org.nr 559058-0345), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-6103 Arbetsplats
Sigma Connectivity Jobbnummer
8477313