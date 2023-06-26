Junior E-commerce Associate - South East Asia
2023-06-26
ABOUT SUDIO
We strive to disrupt the earphone industry, aiming to be among the top 5 brands within 3 years. It's a bold objective, but together we will do it! We are selling in 30+ markets and are one of Northern Europe's fastest growing companies within our industry. Driven by ambitious and motivated co-workers, the company culture is creative and collaborative, where new ideas and initiatives are encouraged. As a growing international company, we are always open for new young professionals to join our Sudio family. You might be one of them; after all, you are reading this right?
JOB DESCRIPTION
This is a junior position within the E-commerce team. As a Junior E-Commerce Associate for South East Asia, your role will be to drive growth for the Singapore & Malaysia markets, focusing predominantly on sudio.com. You will be in charge of finding the best social media strategy to build and grow our brand in the market. To reach that objective, you will search for influencers, press contacts, and develop relationships with them.
This position offers you both freedom and responsibility in your day-to-day work, with a strong focus on social media marketing. We will teach you everything about the latest strategies for digital & social media marketing and develop your skills on marketing tools such as Google Analytics. You will be able to share best practices with your colleagues, but will also be responsible for your own tasks.
REQUIREMENTS
• Hold a valid visa to be able to work in Sweden immediately.
• You know a lot about the culture and social media landscape in Singapore & Malaysia.
• You are fluent in written and spoken English. Fluency in Mandarin or Malay is a plus.
• You have a strong interest in marketing and social media.
• You are not afraid to take initiatives and can work independently.
• You are a fast learner with new software and are comfortable with using Google Office (Sheets, Docs, Slides).
• A university degree is a plus but not a requirement.
