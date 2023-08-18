Junior Digital Conversion Specialist
2023-08-18
Publiceringsdatum2023-08-18
• Good general IT interest
• Good drive and capable of working independently
• Experience from working with web editing and publishing of web content
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Nice to have: basic Java script and CSS knowledge, previous experience from working with sweet forms builder or other similar tools, experience from life insurance business and interest or previous experience in CX
Job Description
We are looking for a Junior Digital Conversion Specialist to our client in Stockholm! Our client is in the process of digitizing pdf-forms used in sales and support processes. Today's forms will be rebuilt using sweet forms. For this assignment our client is looking for someone who will help them converting their existing forms to new digtal forms using a form builder tool. You will be collaborating with product specialists, UX designers and business developers. In this assignment you will be presented with a backlog of forms to be converted, the ambition is to have covered a significant part of the forms by the end of 2023.
For this assignment we are looking for a Junior person with a general IT interest. Programming experience is not required, however basic JavaScript knowledge could be useful.
Company Description
You will find our customers in the banking and finance sector, where they have operated for over 100 years. Here one is driven and guided by an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative ideas. They often describes themselves as a IT-company with a banking license. The headquarters is in Stockholm.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
• Analytical
• Creative
• Structured
• Communicative
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start 2023-09-04 and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
