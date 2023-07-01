Junior Development Engineer to life science start-up
2023-07-01
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life sciences. They are developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now, they are seeking a Junior Development Engineer to join their dedicated team of experts. If you are passionate about pushing boundaries and working with groundbreaking technology in the research field, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working team that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area. You will be instrumental in generating proof of concept and work in a multidisciplinary team to develop a world class product.
As a Junior Development Engineer, you be a part of the R&D team and your contributions will be instrumental in the development of a world-class product. You will have the chance to collaborate with experienced senior colleagues, benefitting from their wealth of knowledge and expertise.
You are offered
• To be a part of a company with the ambition the achieve great success
• Working closely with a senior colleagues with high level of competence
• A dedicated partnership with your Consultant Manager
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Hands-on building of new instrument setups as part of the product development
• Testing and evaluation of new designs and concepts
• Support and improvement of experimental setups containing fluidics and optics, for instance by optimization of Python scripts.
• Offering technical assistance, maintenance, and troubleshooting expertise for microscope setups.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate with Bsc or MsC in Engineering Physics, Molecular Biotechnology or Mechatronics
• Excellent hands-on technical skills, showcasing your ability to translate concepts into practical solutions
• Proficiency in Python programming and scripting
• Strong computer skills, ensuring efficient documentation and collaboration with colleagues
• Fluent written and spoken English since it's language used in documentation and with colleagues
Preferred qualifications
• Previous experience of working with hands-on ínstrument development
• Knowledge of system engineering and verification
• Familiarity with fluidics and/or optics
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are looking for candidates that enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and in projects with multi-functional teams involved. The right candidate is driven, technical and hands-on candidate with an excellent sense of service.
It is important to have solid communication skills and a flexible mindset. To succeed in the role you have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with and you enjoy working in a fast-paced and changing environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
