Junior developer to Telia!
2023-01-28
We are now looking for a junior developer to join one of Telias team. This team works with development of inventory systems with a lot of GIS-functionalaity for the telecom domain. This is the position for you who wants to work with both server-side and client-side technologies. Welcome to apply!
The role as junior developer within Telias GIS-team consists of takin full responsibility of their applications from requirements to deploying the feature in production. You will work independently with developing features but be a part of a larger agile team that works according to SCRUM or Kanban with tools like Jira. The team works with applications that are based on Spring's technology stack (SpringBoot, SpringData, etc) as well as a micro-service platform based on JBoss.
This team works mostly with Java and Javascript applications and therefore, Telia is open for your programing background as long as you have a strong interest in modern server-side Java technologies.
You are offered
Here, you will have the opportunity to come in as a junior developer and develop within an international company where the opportunities are great.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer
Develop mostly with Java and Javascript.
Work independently with developing features according to SCRUM or Kanban with tools like Jira.
• Have a relevant degree within development, computer science or equally from high school or university
• For this position you will have to go thru a security clearance and therefore you need to be a Swedish citizenship of been registered in Sweden for the past 3 years
• Are fluent in English in both speaking and writing
As we have limited requirements for this position, we will attach great importance to your personal qualities. We are looking for you who feel great responsibility for your work and who are naturally curious. You take responsibility for your own development but do not hesitate to ask when you not know. Furthermore, we believe that you have a good ability to work together and enjoy talking to different people.
Other information
• Start: After agreement
• Work extent: Fulltime, ongoing
• Location: Stockholm, Solna
