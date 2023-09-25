Junior Developer Test Automation
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Can really the truck industry be something for you?
If you want to work in a global company that are leading the transformation towards a fossil free environment, have its own department for autonomous vehicles and have more than 8000 RnD engineers. Then YES, Volvo Group Trucks Technology is the place to be! Apply here!
Who are we?
As part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology within our business area Vehicle Technology you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. Your main responsibilities in your role as a Developer within Test Automation will be:
Develop new test cases based on the product requirements
Fault tracing failures to determine if the failure comes from the testing method, the test environment, or the product
Continuously work with improvement on our ability to create a better product
When an autonomous truck is driven, and there is no driver in the vehicle, the only way that currently working is our test automation framework. This will tell in real time if the implemented SW is according to expectations or have flaws.
We work with our products that have yet not reached the market, to verify that we don't release trucks on the road that could be dangerous to others.
Your future team
We are the test automation team in the section called Product Integration at Vehicle Technology within Group Trucks Technology. The team consist of 8 Engineers that have as mission to provide a tool chain for automated tests of Truck software. We are together with other teams also developing test cases that will be run fully automated on Trucks and in our Hardware-In-the-Loop-rigs.
Your future team consists of a group of experienced and skilled engineers. To us team spirit is about knowledge sharing, thus supporting and helping each other is therefore of high value. We work hard, but always have a positive, cheerful and inclusive atmosphere.
Who are you?
You are a junior, maybe newly graduated, engineer who has an eye for details and enjoys collaborating, who wants to work in a team that has a high team spirit. We don't expect you to know everything from start, but if you have a learning mindset you are already half way.
In order to succeed in this role we believe that you have the following skills and knowledge:
As a person you are a great team player who learns quickly, has a flexible mindset and can adapt to new environments in a smooth way. You enjoy problem solving and have an open mind to changes.
Requirements
B.Sc or M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, IT or recognised equivalent
Proven programing skill in C++
Knowledge in object-oriented coding
Proficient in English
Experience of agile software development is great, motivation to learn and improve even better
Experience from requirement to implementation interpretation
Curious? Want to join the team?
Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Anders Nilsson, Group Manager, Trip & test Automation: +46 76 5533201
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8141029