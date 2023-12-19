Junior Developer / CI Developer IRC206390
2023-12-19
We are looking for a team to support us with Core System Application Integration, we are in need of an agile team, building test environments for new platforms and programs. We need support to design hardware rigs that are working with our software and electronic domain integration.
Striving to maximize the test-value. Our rigs are part of our Continuous integration (CI) and provide feedback of the electrical system to enable high quality and robustness. We improve quality by enabling automated integration and visualizing the status of the system-under-test.
We are now looking for people to strengthen our team within the field of test environment development with the task to create, write, run and analyze automated tests for a new developed Platform within Software & Electronic Platform organization.
We are looking for candidates from the Göteborg region, due to the required visits to the client's office several times a month.
Requirements:
1+ years of experience from automotive testing and fault tracing
Knowledge of testing in CI context
Knowledge of Python
Knowledge of Robot Frameworks, CANalyzer, CANoe or CAPL is as a plus
Experience of working in a large-scaled software company is as a plus
Knowledge of version- and revision control systems e.g. Git is as a plus
Knowledge of Jenkins or similar automation tool is as a plus
Knowledge of HIL rigs and automated test systems in Vector rigs is as a plus
Experience from working with Agile development process, e.g. Scrum
ISTQB certification, or equivalent knowledge
Linux systems knowledge
At least a bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering or equivalent
Communication, multitasking, problem-solving and planning skills
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Knowledge of Swedish is as a plus
Job Responsibilities:
As a Software Developer in this team, you will especially work with further development of our test activities to enable test automation and Continuous Integration (CI). In this team, you will work with the entire process from design of test infrastructure to analyze test results when the HIL rigs are up and running in the CI environment.
We develop tool chains for test automation as well as develop test cases to verify the SW in Python, Robot Framework or CAPL. We work on continuous improvements regarding test automation and fault tracing of both hardware and Software.
Main tasks:
Daily update of integration software on CSAI rigs update SW/HW
Triage and analysis of the results and create fault reports
