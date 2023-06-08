Junior Developer

Foxway AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-06-08


We are seeking a motivated and talented individual to join our team as a Junior Developer. If you have a passion for technology and a desire to learn and grow in a fast-paced environment, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with senior developers to design, develop, and implement software solutions
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code
Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback
Debug and troubleshoot issues in existing software applications
Assist in the development of technical documentation
Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies

Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent experience)
Strong knowledge of at least two programming language (such as Java, C++, Python, or JavaScript)
Familiarity with web development frameworks (e.g., Django, Ruby on Rails, or Laravel) is a plus
Understanding of software development principles and best practices
Good problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies
Process knowledge for how Public Sector requirements is supported in assets management systems.
Experience of working in a fast-growing international company.
Knowledge of documentation of systems

Benefits:
Opportunity to work on challenging projects and gain hands-on experience
Mentoring and guidance from experienced professionals
Career growth and advancement opportunities
Collaborative and inclusive work environment

If you are a self-driven individual with a passion for coding and problem-solving, we would love to hear from you. Join our dynamic team and embark on an exciting journey as a Junior Developer. Apply now by sending your resume and a cover letter outlining your relevant experience and motivations for this position.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-20
E-post: elinor.engcrantz@foxway.com

Foxway AB (org.nr 556470-0309)
Anders Carlssons gata 9 (visa karta)
417 55  GÖTEBORG

