Junior Designer to H&M Move Womens 1year temporary contract

Job Description
Do you want to embark on the mission to democratize activewear and to get the whole world to move?
H&M Move is here to celebrate movement and invite the world to move. Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratizing sports. We provide a wide range of activewear across several categories that are fashionable, functional, and incredible value for our customers.
At H&M Move we are brave. We dare to reimagine and try new things. We want all our team members to feel that they belong. We welcome new mindsets and cultures with the belief that different perspectives will make us successful. We have a true passion for our teams, brand and products. We are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us.
We now look for a Junior Designer to join H&M Move Women's department which is one of our biggest product areas. You assist the Product Designer and together with the rest of the team, you will be involved in designing and developing the collections sold worldwide in all the H&M markets omni channels. You contribute with the latest trends, fresh ideas and creative fashion sports insights to make the best products ever for our target customer!
The product group is women's bottoms and your work tasks include flat sketching, preparing tech packs, product fittings, work on collection overviews, material preparation for meetings and contributing to the overall product development of the collection. We are a welcoming team and it is a great opportunity to develop from your current design level!
Qualifications
BA/MA in Fashion Design
At minimum of 1-2 years' work experience as a Junior Designer from commercial fashion &/or sportswear brand/s
A genuine passion for sports fashion design demonstrating strong global trend knowledge and aesthetic in line with H&M vision for women's sportswear
Work experience of translating creative fashion vision into the best commercial products for clear customer groups in the global market
Strong Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop skills
3D CLO work experience is meriting
Attention to detail, color, material, cut and silhouette
An entrepreneurial mindset, flexible and adaptable to fast changes in an everchanging work environment
You are action driven and take own initiatives with a solution oriented mindset
A true team player, positive and with clear communication skills
Fluent in English, written and verbal (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a full time 1year temporary position to start as soon as possible in 2025 at our head office in Stockholm, reporting to the H&M Move Womens Collection Manager. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications apply latest by 19th February, with CV and portfolio (max 10mb/uploaded document). All documents should be in English and assessments will start immediately!
Your design portfolio should include a variety of projects showing:
Fashion vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collections/products
(please note we will only be able to assess applications including portfolio)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If you are currently employed with H&M Group: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying. If you are currently permanently employed you will keep this status even if taking on this temporarily role.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
