Junior Designer to H&M Divided Heavy Woven 1yr temporary position
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Are you our new Divided Junior Designer? Do you wish to work with exciting products for our highly fashion-conscious young women aspiring to the latest trends, from fashion essentials to must-have products?
In this role you will focus on Divided Heavy Woven and Denim with focus on Outdoor. You assist the Product Designer in creating the most updated fashion forward collections sold globally in all H&M selling channels world wide. The role involves flat sketching, working in 3D CLO, updating collection overviews etc. You will be part of a fast moving, dynamic environment working in a great team with ambitious goals!
Qualifications
We look for you with strong attention to detail, knowledge of woven materials and an innovative design approach that makes our collections really elevated and standing out! The right person is creative and curious with a strong understanding of our customer and how to translate the latest trends into key fashion products.
You also need to have
BA/MA degree in Textile/Fashion Design
A minimum of 1-2 years ' work experience as a Junior Designer/Design Assistant
Passion and understanding of our H&M Divided customer
Strong skills in Adobe Suite programs
Work experience in 3D CLO
A creative and visionary mindset for fashion, both current and future trends
Strong communication skills and flexibility
You thrive working in diverse teams contributing with your perspectives
You work well at a high pace in an everchanging work environment
Strong self drive and can take own initiatives with ease
English fluency (Swedish is not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a 1year temporary full-time position at our head office in Stockholm, starting as soon as possible. Apply with CV and portfolio pdf (max 10mb/uploaded document), with relevant design work, including vision/mood boards, full design process and final products from a variety of projects. All documents must be in English. Please apply latest by 2nd February. Assessments will start immediately.
For internal candidates please remember to always speak with your current manager when applying for an internal role. If you are permanently employed, you will keep this base employment status while taking on a temporary role.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program HERE.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9118374