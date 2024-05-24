Junior designer to H&M Boys Collection - 1 year temporary position
2024-05-24
Job Description
Are you a Junior Designer who has a great passion for the boyswear customer? Do you enjoy working with kids fashion products on a daily basis? Then this role might be for you, join us working in a positive and friendly team spirit bringing our worldwide customers the best Boys Collection offer!
As a Junior Designer on Kids Boys you are responsible for supporting the Product Designer with the collections for boys ages 2-8 years old. You work with a wide range of our products, it may also include license. The role involves, but is not limited to, flat sketching, work in CLO 3D, assist with fittings, produce and update collection overviews and colors, collaborating with our print design hub. You work closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing our collections for all our global markets. This is a great opportunity to develop from your current individual junior design level, whilst learning from our global team. We work with the whole collection look and have a high fashion aspiration approach. At H&M Kids Boys we are ambitious and work in a supportive team spirit!
Qualifications
We are looking for you with a true passion for this customer's fashion preferences and you bring a positive, energetic, creative mindset that you can translate into playful fun products. You have a great eye for upcoming kids boys trends and can contribute with updated fresh fashion insights and your global perspective. High pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day! Teamwork and capacity to prioritize is very important as well as working independently.
We look for you with:
BA/MA degree in Fashion /Textile Design
Preferably work experience as Jr Designer/Assistant from kids or mens wear
Strong Adobe Creative Suite skills and fluent in CLO3D
Good knowledge of varied materials, components and trims
A passion for and commercial understanding of kids global customers and trends
Flexible team player who can work at fast pace in a diverse, everchanging work environment
Organized and structured able to manage many tasks simultaneously
Strong communication skills
Self-driven, takes initiatives and is proactive
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional Information
This is a fulltime 1-year temporary position starting in September 2024 at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply by latest 2nd June with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading).
The portfolio should include:
Fashion vision/mood boards
Full design process
Final collection line ups/overviews (and/or products)
Please show work from a variety of fashion design projects and all documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefor we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter/email with your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. If you are a current employee: Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
