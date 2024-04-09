Junior Designer H&M Baby Collection - 1-year Temporary Contract
2024-04-09
Do you have a great passion for the Baby customer? Are you excited to join us on our ambitious journey creating the best ever Baby Fancy Jersey Collections! We are a fast-growing product group and open for a new vision! Our customers love our fashionable, cute, playful, and creative products and we look for you with the passion and ability to take the collections to the next level. Come work in our supportive, positive and creative team where the sky is the limit!
Key Responsibilities
As a Junior Designer you are responsible for supporting the Product Designer on the Baby boys & girls collections covering multi product fancy jersey also including some license. You will work with a wide range of jersey products. The role involves, but is not limited to, flat sketching, working in CLO 3D, assisting with fittings, producing, and updating collection overviews and colours in collaboration with the print design hub. You will be working closely with the whole team, as well as with production in developing collections towards all our global markets.
Qualifications
This is a great opportunity to work within a team to develop from your current individual design level whilst learning from our global team. We are looking for someone with a true passion for the Baby customer. You are positive, energetic, creative, and playful with a great eye for upcoming fashion trends for this customer group. You will contribute with updated fashion insights with your fresh ideas, energy, creativity and global perspective. High pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day! Teamwork and ability to prioritize is very important as well as to work independently and to be capable of fast decision making.
You need to have:
BA/MA degree in Fashion Design
A minimum of 1-2 years' work experience as a JR Designer/Design Assistant
High level of knowledge working in CLO 3D
Have strong and fast-paced knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite
A passion for and commercial understanding of our Baby customer and trends
Be a flexible team player who thrives working in a diverse setting where you contribute with your own perspectives
Organized, structured and efficient way of working at high pace in an ever-changing work environment
Strong communication skills
A very strong self-drive and can take own initiatives and work independently.
English fluency (Swedish not necessary)
Additional information
This is a full time 1-year temporary position starting as soon as possible at our H&M Head office in Stockholm working on site. If this sounds interesting and you fit the qualifications, apply by 18th April, with CV and relevant portfolio work (pdf max 10mb/uploading). The portfolio should include vision/mood boards, full design process and final collections showing products from a variety of fashion design projects. All documents should be in English.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore we kindly ask you to not attach any cover letter in your application as they often contain information that could trigger unintentional biases. Please remember to communicate with your closest manager when applying.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
