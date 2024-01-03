Junior Datacenter Technician - Independent Contractor
2024-01-03
Join Our Team: Independent Sub-Contractor Junior Data Center Technicians Needed
Are you a tech-savvy, quick learner with a strong interest in data center management and construction? Are you an entrprenurial spirit looking for a new and exciting opportunity?
Apex Datawork, a spearheading staffing firm that supplies personnel to a major client in the data center industry, is seeking Independent Sub-Contractor Junior Data Center Technicians! This unique opportunity offers more responsibility and the potential for significantly higher income.
About Us: Apex Dataworks is your gateway to the dynamic world of data center management and construction. We specialize in connecting talented individuals with opportunities in the technology industry. Our client, a major player in the data center sector, relies on us to provide them with top-tier professionals to support their projects.
Why Choose Apex Dataworks?
Training and Development: We understand that everyone starts somewhere. Apex Dataworks offers comprehensive training programs and mentorship opportunities to help you build a successful career in data center technology.
Independence and Income Potential: As an Independent Sub-Contractor, you'll have the chance to take on more responsibility and increase your income significantly. Your earning potential is directly tied to your performance and dedication.
Cutting-Edge Technology: Get hands-on experience with the latest technology trends and advancements in data center management.
Collaboration and Inclusivity: We promote a collaborative and inclusive work environment where your unique qualities are celebrated. Join us and become a valued part of our team.
Growth Potential: Apex Dataworks is dedicated to nurturing talent and helping you reach your full potential. Your career can grow as quickly as your skills do.
Position: Independent Sub-Contractor Junior Data Center Technician
Responsibilities:
Operate independently while working closely with our client's team on data center projects.
Lead and support the planning, design, and construction of data center facilities.
Manage project budgets, timelines, and resources effectively.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the success of projects.
Exercise your problem-solving skills and take the lead in resolving technical issues.
Contribute innovative solutions that enhance data center efficiency and sustainability.
Qualifications:
A passion for technology and a strong desire to learn.
Proven ability to work independently and thrive in a team environment.
Exceptional problem-solving and communication skills.
Eagerness to take on challenges and adapt to new technologies.
No previous experience as an independent sub-contractor required - we value intelligence, enthusiasm, and a strong sense of responsibility above all else.
If you're a fast learner with a genuine interest in technology and are ready to take on more responsibility and increase your income potential, we encourage you to apply today.
As an independent contractor you will have to take responsibility for your own situation, but will on the other hand have a much higher income than as an employee. Weekly travel to other sites in Scandinavia may be required for periods of time.
To embark on this unique journey with Apex Dataworks, please submit your resume and a cover letter expressing your enthusiasm for technology and explaining why you're an ideal fit for our team as an Independent Sub-Contractor.
After 6-12 months, there could be an opportunity to be employed directly by the client.
Join Apex Dataworks and take your career to new heights in the data center industry. Apply now and become part of an extraordinary team!
You will be contacted within a week from applying!
Site locations:
Staffanstorp - Sweden
Hamar - Norway
Copenhagen - Denmark
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-28
Send an email with your CV and a cover letter describing yourself and your qualities.
