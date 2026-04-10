Junior Data Scientist
Silverspin AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2026-04-10
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
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Position Overview
The Junior Data Scientist is responsible for designing, developing, and deploying machine learning models and analytics solutions within a cloud environment. This role leverages statistical techniques and big data technologies to deliver actionable insights for data-informed decision-making, and scalable solutions to increase business capabilities.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and deploy machine learning and statistical models to support predictive and prescriptive analytics across business processes.
Analyse large, complex datasets to uncover patterns, trends, and actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business requirements into data-driven solutions and integrate models into production systems.
Perform feature engineering, data preprocessing, and exploratory data analysis to ensure high quality inputs for modelling.
Evaluate and optimize model performance through hyperparameter tuning, validation techniques, and continuous monitoring.
Follow best practices for model lifecycle management, including versioning, retraining, and deployment in cloud environments.
Ensure data quality, integrity, and compliance with security standards throughout all analytical workflows.
Communicate findings and recommendations clearly to technical and non- technical stakeholders through reports, dashboards, and presentations
Stay current with emerging trends in machine learning, AI, and data science to continuously improve methodologies and tools.
Document processes, methodologies, and data models to promote transparency and knowledge sharing.
Requirements
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong communication skills, capable of explaining complex concepts to diverse audiences.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a rapidly evolving environment.
Attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy and quality.
Proactive, innovative mindset with a willingness to learn and adapt.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Proven experience as a Data Scientist or similar role.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or Scala.
Expertise in machine learning frameworks and libraries (e.g., XGBoost).
Knowledge of statistical modelling, predictive analytics, and data visualization tools.
Experience with SQL and working with large-scale datasets.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, or GCP)
Understanding of data pipeline orchestration and ETL processes.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines using tools such as GitLab or GitHub
Knowledge of big data tools (e.g., Spark) and real-time analytics
Advanced degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, or related field.
Relevant certifications (e.g., AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty, Azure Data Scientist Associate).
The above duties provide a generic description of the Employee's day to day responsibilities but should in no way be deemed to be an exhaustive list. Additional related, duties may be assigned by the Line Manager in line with business exigencies and continuity.
Why Work With Us?
At Silverspin, we take bold but thoughtful approaches to what we build and how we work. We act with confidence and responsibility, focusing on smart decisions, meaningful impact, and long-term success.
Joining us means being part of a team that values curiosity, ownership, and collaboration. We encourage people to challenge ideas, simplify complexity, and grow together - creating an environment where great work (and good energy) go hand in hand.
We offer:
Competitive salary and benefits
Opportunities to learn, grow, and develop
A creative, collaborative team environment
Silverspin is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silverspin AB
(org.nr 556926-7650)
S:ta Helenagatan 8 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Jobbnummer
9847030