Junior Data Manager to Volvo Group Digital and I

Do you have an analytical mindset and excellent structuring skills? Would you like to work with documentation systems and methodology for harvesting & managing meta-data? Then this could be opportunity to do so!
ABOUT THE COMPANY
At Volvo Group Digital & IT, they have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, they will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Volvo Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. They have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
As a Data Manager for Data Catalog in their team, you will engage with various teams and business stakeholders to ensure documentation of data assets into the Data Catalog and define as well as manage methodology for harvesting & managing meta-data. You will work with the Data Management Tool, Informatica IDMC and secure enhancement and implementations of new capabilities. This requires knowledge within Data Governance and Data Management, an analytical mindset, excellent structuring skills, as well as communication and stakeholder management skills, and a pragmatic can-do attitude to be part of and help drive the data transformation.
• Advisory and support to stakeholders to gather and identify their needs and problems and guide them in the best way how to use the Data Catalog.
• Work closely with core business representatives, information owners, data stewards, Architects to understand expectations and work towards making the onboarding as seamless as possible for the business.
• Promote the usage and enrichment of the Data Catalog to maximize value creation.
• Coordination with other internal Data Governance and Data Management products
• Secure enhancement and implementations of new capabilities, to draw conclusions and to provide answers to business stakeholders questions. Provide functional support and expertise to your colleagues
Qualifying
• Degree in computer technology etc
• Fluent in English
• Relevant work experience
• Fluent in Swedish
WHO YOU ARE
You have a genuine interest in Data Governance and Data Management and want to further develop your knowledge within Data Catalog. You are a good team player and generally a nice person. Curious and open minded. You like to work in team and can drive things to completion. You are proactive and willing to take ownership of your work tasks.
You work in a professional way with focus on quality. Self-directed - can work with little guidance but recognize when guidance is needed.
