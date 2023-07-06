Junior Data Engineer to PostNord!
Do you want to be part of building a world leading logistics data & analytics platform at PostNord, the leading logistics company in the Nordics? Do you want to improve, or learn, skills within the Azure data platform? Do you want work hands-on across the whole data engineering area? Then you should apply for this position as Junior Data Engineer to us!
About PostNord
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity, and positive relationships in the workplace. At PostNord you will be part of a workplace with great diversity. PostNord is also a technology leader within the logistics business that continually strives to improve. We use a hybrid way of working, we work agile for real, we have great benefits and an outstanding office.
Did you know that PostNord decided 2012 to cut its emissions 40 % to 2020, and succeeded? This being done while at the same time having a great increase in package deliveries. The next great goal is to be carbon neutral by 2030. Read more here www.postnord.com
The Junior Data Engineer Role
As Junior Data Engineer you will be part of The Advanced Analytics & Automation team, that is responsible for the future data landscape that will be the foundation for our data driven journey. Our goal is to create scalable solutions. We are delivering business critical analytics, based on vast amounts of historical data on logistics operations, an important piece of the puzzle of optimizing our operations. Coming in now as Junior Data Engineer you will be able to learn cutting edge skills while we take our capabilities to the next level.
Our digital transformation journey started a few years back with migrating the BI/DW platform to Azure and we are creating infrastructure to be more data-driven by enabling self-service capabilities.
The Junior Data Engineer is a hands-on position requiring or leading to solid technical skills that allows working across the whole data engineering value chain. As Junior Data Engineer you will build complex data pipelines in Microsoft Azure and Databricks and optimize data pipelines. Furthermore, our technology is focused on the Azure stack, and includes Azure Auto ML, Azure ML Ops, Azure DevOps CI/CD, Power BI etc.
We use Agile, and our unit applies a pragmatic approach to SAFe. As Junior Data Engineer you will work closely with your team, consisting of developers, data scientists, product owner and scrum master, as well as other stakeholders.
What kind of Junior Data Engineer are you?
As Junior Data engineer you complement the team with a strong interest for Data & Analytics. More senior colleagues will mentor and lead you in developing processes and code standards.
As Junior Data Engineer you are curious to learn and evolve your skill set in accordance with the state-of-the-art Azure tools in the domain that you work in. You understand that modern software production resembles industrial production in the sense that it requires a scalable approach to QA and deployment, and you are humble for the fact that creating and maintaining great solutions at scale is a team effort.
Requirements for the Junior Data Engineer role
* You have work experience in data warehousing and/or data engineering or have been majoring in the above at university.
* Clear understanding of core cloud concepts (preferably Azure)
* Clear understanding in building and optimizing data pipelines and data lakes/warehouses - in a cloud environment (preferably Azure)
* Well aware of generic CI/CD process (preferably within Azure DevOps)
* Knowledge and exposure to structured and unstructured data, file formats, storage
* Familiarity with database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP)
* Experience of PySpark
* Experience in agile project methodology and practice.
* Communicates in English both written and speech
Meritorious competences for the Junior Data Engineer:
* Experience in Azure Data Factory and building metadata-driven Data Pipelines
* Hands-on experience working with Azure Databricks
* Azure Functions
* Understanding of core concepts - Azure data storage, Azure compute, data connections, APIs, and Security on cloud
* Hands-on experience in Microsoft Azure covering - designing, building, testing, and maintaining cloud applications and related services
* Familiar with implementation of machine learning models
* Experience in Python
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! We review applications on an ongoing basis, and if you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact recruiter johan.saginer.eriksson@se.experis.com
via mail or phone +46 72 301 48 26
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
