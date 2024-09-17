Junior Data Engineer(754494)
About this opportunity:
At Ericsson, we are seeking a dedicated ICT Engineer to join our dynamic team. This important role involves the planning and management of software and hardware solutions designed for use within Ericsson. Ensuring a stable, optimized environment in line with service agreements, you will work to deliver cost-effective and timely solutions to our internal users.
What you will do:
• Design, plan, and deploy cost-effective solutions, focusing on network design.
• Configure and incorporate new and existing nodes and solutions into networks.
• Maintain an operative state of the work environment.
• Contribute to continuous organizational improvements.
• Provide technical support for both internal and external customers.
• Develop tools and solutions according to technical requirements.
The skills you bring:
• Ericsson Business Process.
• Change and Improvement Management.
• Project Management Process.
• Business Understanding.
• Technology Solutions.
• IT Processes, IT Tools and Infrastructure.
• Technical Support.
• Ericsson Knowledge.
• Continuous Improvement Process.
• Ericsson Portfolio.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next. Så ansöker du
