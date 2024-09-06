Junior Data analyst for automotive company
2024-09-06
On behalf of our client, we are currently searching for a Data Analyst eager to specialize in utilizing data to improve the quality of products and services. If you are a motivated and ambitious professional seeking to be part of a globally recognized company, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
ABOUT THE ROLE:
You will be joining a dynamic team dedicated to enhancing the quality of our client's products and services. As a Data Analyst, you will play a crucial role in identifying insights and trends from a variety of data sources to drive improvements and innovation across the organization.
In this role, you will work with diverse datasets, including warranty claims, fault codes, telematics data, and market reports. By analyzing this information, you will help identify key areas for improvement in product performance and service quality, ultimately contributing to the client's goal of delivering top-tier products to customers worldwide. Your ability to transform raw data into actionable insights will be critical in shaping the client's approach to both current and future offerings.
This is a perfect role for a junior engineer who is eager to build their expertise in data analysis while working in a global company
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
Master's degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or equivalent.
Good knowledge of Power BI and SQL.
Good understanding of data modeling, database concepts, and data gathering
Advanced level of English, written and oral.
Prior knowledge of the automotive industry is a plus
As a person, you are:
Problem-solving and initiative-taking.
Analytical with the ability to process complex information.
Flexible and communicative.
A great emphasis will be put on personal suitability.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible/according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: Gustav Widman, gustav.widman@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day.
