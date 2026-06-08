Junior Data Analyst
Velory AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Velory AB i Stockholm
About us
Velory empowers companies to automate and secure IT asset management in one seamless platform. From purchase to end-of-life, our software ensures complete control over IT assets with a sustainable, circular approach.
Velory is transforming how companies buy, manage, and reuse IT. Our platform automates the entire IT lifecycle from procurement to end-of-life helping companies operate smarter and save both time and money.
A core part of Velory is our network of IT retailers. They are not just partners they are essential to how we deliver value. Through Velory, customers purchase hardware via IT retailers, making them a critical part of our product and delivery. At the same time, retailers are a powerful growth engine. By reselling Velory as part of their offering, they bring new customers, new revenue, and help us scale across markets.
We've already proven that this model works. Now, we're scaling it across Europe.
About the role
We are looking for a Junior Data Scientist to join our Data & Analytics team. This is a full-time position based in Stockholm, with hybrid working arrangements.
You will spend the majority of your time working on team deliverables: analytics tasks, statistical analysis, dashboard engineering, web analytics and data quality work.
What you will work on
Analytical and technical work across our data infrastructure, including but not limited to:
Statistical analysis and reporting across product, sales, and finance data
Dashboard development and standardization
Web analytics and user behavior analysis
Data querying, pipeline support and backend/frontend app improvements
Meeting preparation and documentation support
You will work closely with the Product, Finance, Sales and Partners, and Customer Success teams.
Required Skills
Completed higher education corresponding to at least three years of full time studies in computer science, data, engineering or a related technical field
Working knowledge of Python, SQL, R, or similar tools
Experience with data visualization or BI tools such as Luzmo, Grafana, or Power BI
Strong analytical thinking and attention to detail
Curious, structured, and able to manage multiple workstreams
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Nice to Have
Experience in a startup or fast-paced environment
Eagerness to learn and a proactive attitude.
Who You Are
To excel in this role, you should embody Velory's core values and bring a creative, innovative spirit to our team:
Show ownership: Look at the big picture and take the initiative to contribute where needed.
Manage speed: Eliminate obstacles to maintain a high, sustainable pace.
Represent quality: Aim high, sweat the details, and iterate.
Earn trust: Be communicative, transparent, and follow through on commitments.
Deliver wow: Go beyond expectations in a creative and unexpected way.
What We Offer
A unique opportunity to grow and learn in a fast-paced scale-up environment.
A collaborative and inclusive work culture.
Flexible work arrangements.
Daily breakfast buffet at the office.
Workouts with PT at the office gym.
Private healthcare insurance and a generous wellness grant.
Six weeks of paid vacation and ITP1-level pension.
Select your preferred equipment via our own Velory Platform.
Stockholm HQ with remote flexibility
Join Us
At Velory, you'll be more than just an employee you're a key player in our mission to revolutionize the digital landscape. If you're ready to bring your creativity, skills and passion to our team, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7873061-2042090". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Velory AB
(org.nr 559118-9476), https://careers.velory.com
Sveavägen 34 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Velory Jobbnummer
9953361