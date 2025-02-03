Junior Data Analyst
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Job Description
As a Junior Data Analyst you will contribute to data, analytics and AI projects, learn from seasoned data analysts, and grow their skills in a supportive and dynamic environment. You will use your solid foundation in programming, querying, statistics & visualizations and will work on advancing your technical knowledge and skills.
Responsibilities
Individual data analyst work as part of a product / team to contribute to the analytics and insight efforts and develop their skills across the board.
Solving problems within their own product/business scope, and with support from others, by turning vast amounts of data into data/business insights through advanced analytics.
Creating and maintaining technical documentation related to their work to ensure that colleagues & stakeholders have the necessary information to understand the data & the analysis input/outputs.
As part of competence community actively participating in meetings and common initiatives.
Being engaged in training programs, workshops, and other learning opportunities to broaden their technical skills and understanding of the company's processes and tools.
Qualifications
Applicable working experience or Bachelor's degree in Statistics, Engineering, Business or a related field.
Basic/intermediete level SQL or R/Python or similar (joins, loops, analytical packages, visualization).
Have experience using / basic experience building dashboards (e.g. PowerBI, Looker Studio, etc).
Strong business acumen and interest in H&M's businesses throughout the whole value chain.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Has theoretical knowledge of statistics.
Where applies, basic understanding of product development principles.
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 14-February 2025. We will review and interview candidates ongoing.
