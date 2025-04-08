Junior Cybersecurity Specialist - Identity & Access to Big Bank!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Identity and Access Management (IAM) Consultant who will have the opportunity to grow and work on exciting projects, helping to shape secure authentication solutions at a leading bank in the financial sector!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an IAM Consultant, you will play a key role in the onboarding process of applications to secure login solutions, specifically Single Sign-On (SSO). You will work closely with application owners, guiding them through the integration process and ensuring adherence to new guidelines. This highly collaborative role involves a lot of communication with stakeholders and solving technical challenges. You will gain valuable experience working in a high-paced, project-driven environment. This is a long-term consultant assignment with Academic Work, with the possibility of being over-recruited to the client in the future.
You are offered
• The chance to work with IAM experts and develop your skills in a fast-paced, security-driven environment.
• Career growth within a leading financial company that values innovation, work-life balance, and diversity.
• Ongoing support from a dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work throughout your assignment.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Ensure that stakeholders (Application Owners, Application Providers) understand and follow the new IAM guidelines and standards for application login solutions.
• Send surveys to application owners/providers, analyze and report on their responses.
• Provide active support to application owners/providers during the onboarding process to Single Sign-On solutions.
• Track progress and follow up on targets set.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An IT background with solid knowledge of security principles within Identity and Access Management. You can be freshly graduated in Cyber Security or have work experience.
• Experience working with MS Office
• Strong communication skills in English (both written and spoken).
• An analytical mindset, the ability to work in a structured way, and the capability to work independently.
• A service-minded attitude and a focus on providing excellent support.
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience working in an agile environment using Jira boards.
• Proficiency in a Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, or Finnish).
• Experience in the banking or finance sector.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• A proactive and positive mindset, able to thrive in a busy environment with multiple meetings and tasks.
• The ability to stay calm and explain complex situations.
• Strong communication skills, particularly in handling technical discussions with diverse stakeholders.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111690". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9271724