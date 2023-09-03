Junior cybersecurity engineer within the automotive industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Götene
, Växjö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Did you recently graduated with a degree in computer science and want to work with cybersecurity? For one of our client we are now looking for a junior cybersecurity engineer with an interest in product design. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as junior cybersecurity engineer within the automotive
As a junior cybersecurity engineer you will be part of building a global platform. Your work task will be to develop and maintain large solution level enablers for digital services. Your main role will be to provide expert input to a stable cross functional design team during technical concept development.
You will first do a lot of training, but eventually you will be assigned to work in support of a cross functional design team. You will be responsible for providing input to the design and verification process to ensure the product has an acceptable level of cybersecurity risk.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our customer, located in Gothenburg.
You will be coached by a mentor in the team and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with within the client company.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career and have a university degree in computer science, computer systems and network or cybersecurity
• Have an interest in security
• As a person you are social and enjoys working with others
• Good knowledge in english
• Has good knowledge in analysis of system, definition of hardware and software requirements
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent matches tech talents of the future with exciting jobs at some of Sweden's top companies. Together with our customers, we give our consultants a terrific start to their professional careers through tailored training and support. Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2014 and is present throughout Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Today we have 30 employees internally and approx. 350 consultants. Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees in 14 countries who for more than 35 years have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Tech Talent AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8081079