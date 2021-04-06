Junior Creative at MediaMonks Stockholm - MediaMonks Stockholm AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm

MediaMonks Stockholm AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm2021-04-06MediaMonks is looking for a Junior Creative to work on digital campaigns and content. You'll be part of a team that specializes in crafting digital platforms and online experiences.Role & ResponsibilitiesAs part of the team, you'll be collaborating with other creatives, copywriters, designers, animators, developers as well as with PMs, operations managers and a lot more talented from all over the world.Working across teams and time zones, you'll be developing concepts for top-notch advertising content on behalf of a top-name client.You'll be shaping and selling concepts for TV, rich media, display ads, DOOH, brand content and social media campaigns.You'll create not just what the client asked for but what their campaign needs, producing beautifully designed decks that are in line with the project's objectives and requirements.Working on multiple projects at once, you go above and beyond each brief to push what's possible on both a creative and technical level.Whether it's through programmatic targeting or dynamic content, your job is to get the right message across to the right audience(s).Join Our Team at the Intersection of Advertising and TechnologyYou'll join a super-fast-moving company on a global mission to become the best production partner in any field and market - operating as one office across teams and time zones with 3000+ Monks and counting. You'll get the opportunity to bring concepts to life from first ideas to the final shoot, and help shape a new creative team from scratch. If you can handle our casual and slightly chaotic company culture just as well as you can clients and concepts, you'd be the perfect fit for this job.RequirementsFor this junior position, we're looking for a creative with digital experience in an international environment.As showcased in your award-winning portfolio, you bring 1+ years worth of experience, along with a mountain of potentialYou have proven experience creating effective concepts for display ads and social (content) campaigns, using film, animation and imagery.You're equally capable and confident in working for high-end brands: you're looking for high-quality projects and aren't afraid of tight turnarounds.You're well-versed in data and know about the good, the bad and the ugly of targeting, personalization, programmatic advertising, dynamic content and optimization.You have a proven ability to tackle the same idea from a wide variety of angles, easily creating concepts for A/B tests.You know how to maintain a positive vibe and can inspire coworkers to go the extra mile, wherever they are in the world.As a bonus, having hands-on creation skills in either illustration, animation or editing would be interesting.Additional language skills such as Russian or Manderin are of an advantage in working with our international clients.2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-06-01MediaMonks Stockholm ABNorrlandsgatan 18 1TR11143 Stockholm5674130