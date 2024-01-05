Junior Controller to Business Area Markets
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Controlling within Business Area Markets have the responsibility for business planning, target setting, performance monitoring and financial reporting. Our aim is to support and challenge business with objective financial insights, transparent and automated reporting to enable a commercially viable transition to a fossil free future.
We are a part of the Business Area Markets . Markets maximizes the value of Vattenfall's portfolio by optimizing and dispatching, hedging and sourcing for Vattenfall's assets and sales positions. We offer power purchase agreements to operators of wind or solar parks, optimize 3rd party batteries and enter into origination deals within the B2B segment. We serve as Vattenfall's single market access to energy commodity markets trading in electricity, emissions, fuels, freight, and renewable certificates. We are responsible for generating profits by taking positions within defined risk mandates and limits. We are active across Europe with more than 560 professionals working from Sweden, Germany, The Netherlands, and Denmark. Vattenfall's vision is to make fossil-free living possible within one generation.
We offer you to be a part of a multi-disciplinary team that is operating from Stockholm and Hamburg. You will within cross locational teams support the business units in BA Markets with financial closing, reporting, forecasting and follow up. We have high focus on further automation and implementation of leaner controlling processes.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Support the Accounting and Controlling teams in Stockholm in order to secure high quality financial reporting on time
Monthly financial closing, reporting and follow up with focus on cost controlling
Participate in planning and forecasting
Act as first point of contact to business managers regarding cost analysis
Participating in the annual audit process and working with external auditors to ensure compliance of financial statements
Act as bridge between the accounting and controlling teams.
Support local management and BU controllers with various decision support information, analysis and reports.
Be a part of our journey to automise financial reporting further
Qualifications
We are looking for a person with a bachelor or master in Economics, Business Administration, Civil Engineering or similar qualifications. We want you to have at least 2-3 years experience from accounting and/or financial controlling and good user competence in SAP. You are accurate with numbers and have a high drive to deliver on time. You have strong analytical skills and enjoy working with data flows.
You have good user competence from relevant IT tools, primarily SAP, Group reporting tools and MS Office tools (strong excel skills a clear advantage). Experience with Power BI/Power Pivot is an advantage as well. You are a fast learner, self-driven, and have a high drive to develop in the controller role. You are a true team player and thrive when having fun together with others at work.
You are fluent in English, both orally and written. A good command in Swedish is a merit.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Stockholm, Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Björn Johansson +46 70 539 62 28. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Cecilia Wijkman, cecilia.wijkman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Akademikerna Sven- Gunnar Gremlin och Unionen Jens Morell.
We welcome your application in English no later than January 24th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
