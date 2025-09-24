Junior Consultant inom IT/Technology (License Asset Management)
Do you want to contribute to more efficient IT environments and work with data analysis, license management and process development? We are looking for a consultant for a project at a company that is a leading Nordic provider of digital infrastructure and network services.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is seeking a dedicated professional to manage the full lifecycle of IT hardware assets and software licenses. This pivotal role ensures optimal utilization, compliance, and cost-efficiency across their technological infrastructure, fostering a collaborative environment with various IT and business units.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
In this role, you will play a key part in a project aimed at establishing and structuring a License Asset Management function. You will be responsible for mapping the current state, analyzing data and carrying out improvements that lead to cost savings and clearer processes for managing licenses.
• Manage the inventory and lifecycle of IT hardware assets.
• Oversee and optimize software license entitlements and usage.
• Generate reports on asset utilization, compliance, and cost-effectiveness.
• Collaborate with procurement and IT teams on asset acquisition and disposal.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Knowledge of IT Asset Management principles (hardware and software)
• Familiarity with Software Asset Management (SAM) practices and common license types
• Understanding of the IT asset lifecycle, from acquisition to disposal
• Good analytical skills and ability to work with data in Excel or similar tools
• Strong English skills, both written and verbal
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with leading ITAM/SAM tools (e.g., ServiceNow, Flexera).
• Demonstrated ability to identify cost-saving opportunities in asset management.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
About the company
Our client is a leading Nordic provider of digital infrastructure and network services. They deliver fast and reliable connectivity to both businesses and private customers and have a strong focus on driving digital development forward. By combining technical expertise with customer orientation, the company creates solutions that simplify everyday life for thousands of users.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
