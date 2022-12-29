(Junior) Consultant for Blika Solutions
Do you want to advise and accompany customers during the onboarding process? Do you want to work with a tight team for a globally growing SaaS company? Are you a problem solver who wants to help customers reach their goals? Become part of our team in Stockholm and apply now!
Use your strength:
Build bridges: You are the link between product, employees and customers
Share knowledge: You help our customers learn how to use our product
Look and listen: You analyze and discuss our customers' processes so that they work optimally with our product
Solution finder: You work with other teams to find good solutions for our customers
Taking responsibility: You are responsible for project success and high customer service
Having fun: No day is like the other. You have different tasks every day that you can solve together with your team
Ideally you bring with you:
Experience with working with projects
The ability to think and act in the interest of both the customer and the company
Great English skills, both oral and written. Oral and written Swedish is qualifying
Problem solving mentality and very good communication skills
IT affinity and enjoy working with complex software
Structured and performance-oriented way of working
Working with us
As consultant for Blika, you are the main contact point for our customers. You will guide them through the onboarding process and provide support once they are up and running. You assist our customers with our solution and often get to act as a detective when you need to troubleshoot the system or find new ways for the customer to utilize our product.
Some of the tasks that may occur are the following:
Handle the onboarding and implementation process
Provide support for our platform and how to use it
System testing
Welcome to Blika
Blika Group is a company with 70 employees and operates in both Sweden and Germany. We recently got elected as a one of the fastest growing companies in Sweden (as a "Gasellföretag" by Dagens Industri. We provide web applications (SaaS) aimed at multinational corporations. We will become the obvious SaaS platform within our compliance niche and continue to grow strongly. We are driven by making the difficult easy, sharing our knowledge with customers and colleagues and doing it in a pleasant way and always managing the trust we receive. If we don't laugh at work one day, we see it as a failure - we believe being professional and at the same time happy and positive is a good combination. We offer exciting projects in an international environment. There are many reasons to join Blika!
What can we offer you?
Flexible working hours and hybrid working hours allow you to better coordinate your professional and private life
A multicultural work environment
A fantastic team that always supports and helps each other
Office space at the head office in central Stockholm
The position
The position is a permanent full-time position. The workplace is in Stockholm.
The application deadline is 2023-02-01. We do ongoing recruitment and selection; the position may be filled before the application deadline. Application letter and CV in either Swedish or English are emailed to jobb@blika.com
. We will not take any applications without a personal letter into consideration!
For questions about the role, contact Ida Ala (Head of Support and Outsourcing) on 070 843 53 79 or email ida.ala@blika.com
.
For more information about Blika and our products, see our site www.blika.com. Så ansöker du
