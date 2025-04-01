Junior Consultant
2025-04-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skysparc AB i Stockholm
About SkySparc
SkySparc is a dynamic business consultancy strategically positioned at the intersection of financial markets and technology. For over 20 years we have been dedicated to delivering value to corporates and financial institutions by championing efficiency through progressive software, domain expertise, and technological excellence.
We extend our expertise to first-in-class banks, central banks, asset managers and corporate treasuries worldwide, boasting a client list that includes world-renowned financial institutions and blue-chip companies.
Join us at SkySparc, where our mix of experience, innovation, and growth creates a unique and exciting opportunity for young professionals seeking a dynamic career at the forefront of financial and technological evolution.
Your role
You will actively contribute to client problem-solving and improved work processes through analysis and the building & testing of solutions, all aimed at improving our clients' use of their treasury and risk management systems. You will also present results to the client and implement solutions and recommendations in collaboration with SkySparc and client team members.
Upon joining us, you will gain insights into SkySparc's offerings and acquire a comprehensive understanding of trading, treasury, and asset management systems. As part of your development, you will become proficient in using our proprietary software, OmniFi, and be equipped to implement it for our clients, streamlining and automating their operational processes. As a part of our SkySparc Academy, you will receive training and mentoring where:
In your first year, you will learn the consultant role through hands-on participation in projects and mastering SkySparc's products. Over time, you will take on more project ownership and specialize in areas that interest you.
A mentor will be appointed to you who will lead and follow you during the first project(s). In addition to this, you will be supported by our entire organization of 110+ financial consultants.
At SkySparc, you will be working closely alongside senior colleagues with some of the world's top organizations on exciting, multinational projects with several stakeholders.
Cultivate your unique leadership approach by drawing upon your individual passions, strengths, and personal values.
Your application should include your CV, personal letter and all relevant grades from high school and university.
Qualifications
Master's-level academic degree in relevant areas such as finance, mathematics, industrial economics, or engineering physics.
You are expected to be familiar with financial instruments and financial analysis. Prior experience or additional studies (such as CFA I level) in finance related topics are a plus.
Exceptional analytical problem-solving skills, as well as being adaptable and communicative.
Language requirements: Fluency in English; Proficiency in German or French is a plus.
Strong computer skills and fluency in standard Microsoft Office tools.
Available to travel internationally.
A valid working permit and ability to work within Sweden and the EU. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
